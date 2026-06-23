Power Outage at Iron Maiden’s Paris Concert Sparks Backlash, Refund Demands

Iron Maiden fans were in for a treat on Monday when the band traveled to Paris for a special concert at the La Défense Arena. Given their decades in the music industry, Iron Maiden hoped to offer fans an unforgettable moment. And that is exactly what they got. The only problem, it wasn’t the memory they wanted. Due to a power outage, fans were left stranded at the venue. But by the time Iron Maiden returned, fans were already leaving.

Before fans even walked into the venue, they were advised that the show would be “phone-free.” The reason for the decision was due to Iron Maiden wanting to record the show for their Run For Your Lives Tour film. Having the arena full of film equipment and screaming fans, Iron Maiden jumped into “2 Minutes to Midnight” when the power suddenly shut off.

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It seemed somewhat poetic that a blackout would happen during the performance of their 1984 hit song. Especially since the song was featured on the album, Powerslave. Thankfully, the venue’s backup generators quickly kicked on. But the generators only allowed enough power to keep the emergency lights on. While fans embraced the unexpected mishap, as time ticked on, their patience withered.

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Fans Demand Refunds After Iron Maiden Power Outage

When Iron Maiden posted a picture of the concert, fans rushed to the comments. But it wasn’t to thank or praise the band. Instead, many criticized how the power outage was handled.

“Travelling far and spending hundreds of euro for stopping before the highlights… Sorry you CAN do better- if time is critical then skip other songs…. and: No , I am not in Lyon, because I have a job. Super disappointing. “ “Is there going to be any compensation for tonight’s show? Absolutely disappointing that they skipped 2 minutes to midnight and didn’t perform Fear of the Dark, Aces High and Wasted Years.” “You were amazing tonight, as usual. I’m really sad that your concert was ruined by the arena. It’s a real shame for France please never come back to this arena again. Take some rest ,record a new album and come back to Paris as soon as possible.”

While fans directed their anger toward Iron Maiden, others noted the band had little control over the situation. With local curfews limiting their time, the Paris show was a bust, leaving many fans angry and others hoping to get their money back.

(Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)