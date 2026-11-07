Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight (October 17, 2026)? Host & Musical Guest Details

Just last week, millions of parents walked miles alongside their children to celebrate Halloween. After a night of candy, Saturday Night Live kicked off with a special episode featuring Inde Navarrette and Gracie Abrams. The show even brought the return of Tom Hanks as the confusing David S. Pumpkins. But with the show gaining praise and positive ratings, a new week is here. And with that, fans want to know – is there a new episode of SNL tonight?

With SNL already taking a break from its regular schedule throughout October, the cast looked to keep the laughs going. That’s right, there will be a new episode of SNL tonight. And following Navarrette’s performance will be none other than Druski. Marking his debut on SNL, the comedian promised a show unlike any other. Apparently, according to Druski, it will be the last show ever.

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Druski is here!!! pic.twitter.com/5OdOwzBxQB — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2026

The last show ever? During the promo for tonight’s episode, Druski announced it would be the last show of SNL. Not for a week or month, but ever. Even cast member Marcello Hernandez was shocked. When asked about the announcement, Druski whispered to Hernandez. Horrified, the actor insisted, “You’re going to wear it? And you’re going to do the voice? No no no. You can’t do that.”

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‘Saturday Night Live’ Welcomes Back The Strokes

Will this really be the last episode of SNL? Not really. Although SNL has pushed the boundaries with recent episodes, Druski’s antics already got fans talking. And with his hosting debut only a few hours away, it appeared that the comedian was making it both memorable and historic.

Although Druski has portrayed several characters on social media, SNL wasn’t about to let him be the musical guest. For that job, the show turned to the Strokes. Unlike Druski, the group has been a regular on SNL. Over the years, the Strokes performed at Studio 8H several times. This will mark their fifth appearance.

As for fans, they already shared their excitement when SNL released the promo. “Holy s***. I’m shaking. I’m so excited.” Another person added, “These skits are gonna be on another level.” The excitement didn’t stop there as the post climbed over 1.4 million views.

With Druski ready to make his entrance on Saturday Night Live, don’t miss a new episode, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)