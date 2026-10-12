Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (October 12, 2026)?

The Blind Auditions have concluded on The Voice as Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson finalized their teams. Meeting dozens of aspiring artists, the coaches already proved they were willing to do whatever it took to win season 30. Stealing singers, blocking coaches, embracing the new First-In button advantage. Although season 30 marked the debut of Green and Queen Latifah, the two weren’t about to let Levine and Clarkson cruise through the competition. But what about tonight? Is there a new episode airing?

While taking a moment to breathe after the Blind Auditions, the coaches wouldn’t have much time to assess their teams, as a new episode will air tonight. But it wasn’t just some usual episode. Tonight would mark the start of the Battle Rounds. Having to watch their teams compete for a chance to advance, Green found himself in the hot seat when Brandy Neelly went against the duo of Ferryn & Brinkley.

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Before heading to the stage, the contestants got a moment to speak with guest mentor Carly Pearce. With the hitmaker giving the singers some advice before kickstarting the Battle Rounds, they dazzled under the spotlight. But as Green admitted, it was nearly impossible for Neelly to compete with the duo. And with Ferryn & Brinkley the only duo in the competition, the country singer believed it was best to push them forward.

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Fans Want A Duo Season Of ‘The Voice’

Already getting a taste of crushing dreams, some fans disagreed with the idea of singers having to compete against duos. Believing the duos had an unfair advantage, fans wrote:

“I always feel bad for people who have to go against duos and trios.”

“Wish they would do VOICE duo show. I never feel it is quite fair to put one person up against a duo. That being said, all 3 were amazing.”

“They should all 3 just form a country band together.”

“Honestly, can we have a group of 3!? “

“This is a trio. They should go.on tour together.”

Although Ferryn & Brinkley survived the first phase, the duo’s Battle Round victory left some fans wondering if Neelly ever had a fair chance. But no matter what, most suggested that the duo add Neelly to the group and hit the road.

But before thinking about turning a duo into a trio, Ferryn & Brinkley focused on becoming the next winners of The Voice. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. For those unable to watch live, the episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)