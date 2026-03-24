How to Vote Your Favorites Into the Top 14 of ‘American Idol’

It’s finally America’s turn to weigh on who will be the next American Idol. On the March 23rd episode of the competition series, the second half of the Top 20 contestants performed.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just as with last week’s 10 performers, this week’s artists were granted some help from advisors Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley. Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood have had all the power thus far in the competition, but now it’s in America’s hands.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced that, this season, there are three ways to cast your vote. Like in seasons past, viewers can submit their votes via text message and on the American Idol website.

Additionally, Seacrest revealed that the American Idol app is a thing of the past. Instead, viewers can now vote on social media. To do so, fans need to navigate to Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, find the pinned post, and comment the first name of the artist they want to support.

Viewers at home can cast 10 votes per artist per method, which adds up to 50 possible votes for their favorite artist. Voting will be open until 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24.

During the March 30th episode of the series, the Top 14 will be revealed amid the first live show of the season.

Keep reading to be reminded of the 10 artists who are vying for America’s vote this week, and to see text to vote information for every person.

American Idol‘s Top 20 Performances (Part 2)

Philmon Lee — “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Text 11 to 21523 to vote for Philmon.

Rae — “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

Text 12 to 21523 to vote for Rae.

Lucas Leon — “Just to See You Smile” by Tim McGraw

Text 13 to 21523 to vote for Lucas.

Jordan McCullough — “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2

Text 14 to 21523 to vote for Jordan.

Abayomi — “Mamma Knows Best” by Jessie J

Text 15 to 21523 to vote for Abayomi.

Madison Moon — “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

Text 16 to 21523 to vote for Madison.

Chris Tungseth — “Apologize” by One Republic

Text 17 to 21523 to vote for Chris.

Ruby Rae — “Drage Me Down” by One Direction

Text 18 to 21523 to vote for Ruby.

Julian Kalel — “Tourniquet” by Zach Bryan

Text 19 to 21523 to vote for Julian.

Keyla Richardson — “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

Text 20 to 21523 to vote for Keyla.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless