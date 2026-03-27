“It Doesn’t Work Like That”: ‘American Idol’ Star Lionel Richie Shares One Simple Rule for Anyone Seeking Fame

Lionel Richie might be the voice behind hit songs like “Sail On” and “Easy”, but the singer was more than his accolades. Thanks to his time with the Motown group Commodores, the hitmaker produced a career that included a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His career even extended music, as he appeared in several films and judged on American Idol. Having nurtured a career that has lasted decades, Richie recently offered some sage advice for those looking to steal the spotlight.

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Fame comes at a cost. Although the glitz and glamor of stardom is a dream many hope to live, it isn’t all lavish. While understanding the dedication it takes to spend decades in music, Richie insisted an artist needs to like people.

Appearing on the Artist Friendly with Joel Madden podcast, Richie offered a simple take on being famous. “If you don’t like people, here’s how it’s going to sound. You spend the first half of your career going, ‘Look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me.’ And then you finally get famous. ‘Don’t look at me. Don’t look at me.’” He added, “Oh, you want to be famous and rich without the people? It doesn’t work like that. You have to be able to engage.”

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Lionel Richie Promises Fans “I’ll Never Be That”

Some might disagree with Richie, but again – the singer didn’t gain fame overnight. Taking his first step toward the spotlight during the early 1960s, Richie watched not only music but the society change around him. The birth of the internet. The rise of social media. No matter what the future brought, Richie knew that staying connected with fans was the building block to a lasting career.

Aside from his stance on stardom, Richie never wanted to be the one to crush a fan. Every person has heard at least one story about a fan meeting their favorite celebrity. And, it rarely goes the way they hoped. That’s why Richie insisted, “There’s an old expression I have: Sometimes you meet the person you idolize the most, and you’re sorry you met them. I made a promise to myself, I’m never going to be that. Never.”

For Richie, times change, but the formula never has. Talent might get you noticed, but how you treat people is what keeps you there.



(Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)