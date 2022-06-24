Jack Johnson Investigates Human Behavior on New LP ‘Meet The Moonlight’

Jack Johnson pleased fans on Friday (June 24) with the release of his latest LP, Meet The Moonlight, a 10-track album that investigates human behavior and the state of the world.

The new LP marks the eighth for the multi-platinum musician. And to celebrate the news, Johnson released the single, “One Step Ahead,” which you can see below.

Meet The Moonlight, which is Johnson’s first full-length release in five years, was produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Jim James) and recorded both in Los Angeles (at Sound City and EastWest) and The Mango Tree (Johnson’s studio in Hawaii).

The creation process marks a major artistic milestone from past work, taking shape from a one-on-one collaboration with Mills (whose contributions included everything from fretless guitar to Moog synth to steel drums) and unveiled an intimate and highly experimental process that involved embedding Johnson’s elegantly stripped-back arrangements with enchanting sonic details.

Jack and his band are underway on a 37-date North American tour. Greening and the environment remain at the forefront of Johnson’s touring with extensive sustainability programs at every show. The 2022 Meet The Moonlight Tour will expand green touring practices and continue to promote sustainable local food systems and plastic-free initiatives.

But wait, there’s more! Johnson also announced an upcoming 37-stop U.S. tour, which spans through October 7. See the full list of dates below.

Johnson’s tour staff is working closely with promoters and venues in support of the BYOBottle campaign to create innovative plastic-free campaigns which eliminate disposable plastic, provide water refill stations, and promote reusables. Also returning, the “Farm to Stage” program, where venues are encouraged to source local, organic food to support farmers in their region.

Additionally, Johnson’s All At Once campaign will support over 220 Non-Profit Partners throughout his 2022 tour and will engage fans in the Village Green at each show. Fans can take action with All At Once to earn rewards on Propeller, and concertgoers can enter to win Best Seats in the House and other prizes to inspire environmental action at the shows. For details click HERE and HERE.

All net proceeds earned through Platinum and Premium ticketing programs will be donated to the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support All At Once Non-Profit Partners in communities near each concert. In addition, $2 from every ticket will support the environment, with half being directed to carbon offset projects and the other half to support the All At Once Non-Profit Partners and their environmental projects, plastic-free initiatives, and food security efforts.

Meet The Moonlight 2022 Tour:

June 24 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion *

June 25 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

June 26 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre *

June 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center *

June 30 Chicago, IL Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

July 2 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre *

July 3 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center *

July 5 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage *

July 8 Marshfield, MA Levitate Music and Arts Festival

July 29 Honolulu, HI Waikiki Shell- with Paula Fuga and Tavana

July 30 Honolulu, HI Waikiki Shell- with Paula Fuga and Tavana

August 18 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

August 19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

August 20 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

August 21 Raleigh, NC Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

August 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion #

August 24 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater #

August 26 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

August 27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater #

August 28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion #

August 31 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

September 1 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

September 2 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

September 4 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys #

September 5 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys #

September 24 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre &

September 25 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^ SOLD OUT

September 26 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater ^ SOLD OUT

September 28 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

September 29 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre ^

October 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl % SOLD OUT

October 2 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl %

October 4 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ^ SOLD OUT

October 5 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ^ SOLD OUT

October 7 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre **

* With special guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# With very special guest Ziggy Marley

** With very special guest Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, plus special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis

% With very special guests Lake Street Dive, plus special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis

^ with special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis

Photo by Kizzy O’Neal / Big and Bright PR