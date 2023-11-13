Jason Aldean and Kid Rock Headline Festival Aimed at Small Towns

For Jason Aldean, 2023 has been somewhat of a turbulent year thanks to his Highway Desperado album and his song “Try That In A Small Town.” Given the lyrics and subject matter, the singer received a great deal of backlash. Not remotely fazed by the critics, the song received praise from fans and ultimately landed the singer his first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Sharing his excitement with fans, it appears the singer is gearing up to headline at the Rock The Country festival. And there is no better person to share the stage with him than the American badass himself, Kid Rock.

For Those Who Love America

Although singers hope to play to sold-out crowds in arenas that hold thousands of people, Rock The Country festival is bringing top talent to small towns. Touring through seven states, the festival will host seven shows aimed at bringing the biggest names in country music to the backroads of America. “Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America,” Kid Rock said in a release. “Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America!”

Besides Jason Aldean and Kid Rock, country music fans who snag a ticket will see performances by other hitmakers like Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Uncle Kracker, Hank Williams Jr., and numerous others. The President of Touring and Strategic Expansion, Shane Quick, detailed what fans should expect. “With seven big shows in seven different towns, this event promises to be an experience like never before,” he said. “Fans can expect a weekend filled with incredible performances, great food, and a sense of community that only small towns can offer.”

Rock The Country Offers More Than Great Music

With top country artists and great food, the Rock The Country festival seems anything but small. For those interested in attending the festival, presale tickets are available on November 16, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. via the festival website. Tickets for the public are available for purchase the following day.

Other than the customary VIP tickets, each venue will offer camping sites for RVs and cars to help fans navigate the festival and make sure the good times never stop. Nathan Baugh, the President of 46 Entertainment, admitted that country music is more than festivals, “it’s a celebration of music, community, and the shared love for country music that binds us all together.”

For more information about the Rock The Country festival and which cities the singers will visit, please visit www.rockthecountry.com.