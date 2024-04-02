Lainey Wilson Gives Gorgeous Performance of “Amazing Grace” at Good Friday Nashville Concert

Lainey Wilson recently gave a beautiful performance of “Amazing Grace” at the Good Friday Nashville concert, accompanying Christian artist Chris Tomlin for the rendition of the hymn. The concert was in benefit of Tomlin’s organization For Others, which supports foster care and adoptions.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson’s appearance was a complete surprise for the crowd. Tomlin brought her out after revealing she had just returned from Australia. Wilson told the crowd, “I am so excited to be here … I feel the Holy Spirit in this room, and I am so thankful and I’m so proud to witness this tonight. I know y’all feel it too. It’s undeniable.”

“Amazing Grace” is one of the oldest hymns, having been written in 1772 by John Newton. It has been adapted and recorded many times, and Wilson and Tomlin’s rendition is just another in a long line of performances. However, they did it justice, with the entire audience singing along inside the Bridgestone Arena. The surprise appearance and sing-along made for a fantastic night for all in attendance.

Lainey Wilson Reveals What She Knows About Yellowstone Finale

Lainey Wilson made her acting debut on the hit neo-Western series Yellowstone, and now that the show is ending in its fifth season, fans are wondering what’s going to happen to her character, Abby. Recently, Wilson revealed whether or not she knows anything about the ending of the show.

“I’m still waiting to find out what’s happening with Yellowstone,” she said on the red carpet for the iHeart Radio Awards on April 1. “I have absolutely no clue,” she continued, but shared that she keeps in touch with her castmates, such as Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly.

She said that she’s excited to get back on set, as filming has not resumed yet for the second part of the season. However, the show is set to premiere in November 2024. “We’ll see what happens but once they give us the call, we’re there,” said Wilson.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images