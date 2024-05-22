Kate Hudson Takes ‘The Voice’ Stage To Sing “Glorious”, Surprising Fans on Social Media

Kate Hudson was one of the special guest performers during The Voice finale, where she performed “Glorious,” the title track of her debut album. She looked stunning in a white mini dress with a long cape, while the stage was full of flowers and soft lights. The lyrics of the song appeared on the screen behind the stage as well, written in romantic script.

Hudson put on a glorious performance, with the audience swaying their hands in the air to the ballad. The song, flowers, and lights came together beautifully to create a romantic scene.

Right before that, Lainey Wilson performed her recent single “Hang Tight Honey.” She appeared on a stage designed to look like stacked speakers and used pyrotechnics and fire to amplify her showstopping performance on The Voice.

After she sang, Reba McEntire joined Wilson on stage and officially invited her to join the Grand Ole Opry. Wilson was in tears at the honor, praising McEntire even as McEntire praised her in turn. According to Wilson, Reba is a huge influence, not only her music but “the way you carry yourself, [and] your work ethic.”

The Voice Fans Left Shocked at Kate Hudson’s Vocal Talent

For some reason, The Voice fans were left stunned on social media following Kate Hudson’s performance. Not only is she a talented actress, but she has a newfound musical career. That took some people by surprise.

“Kate Hudson can hold a note?!” one person wrote on Twitter/X. Another commented, “Honestly this is incredible. I am pleasantly surprised by Miss Kate. Really hope this is the first of many albums,” including a link to “Glorious.”

“Kate Hudson could SANG?? Who was gonna tell me?” another fan wrote. Shocked and surprised emojis were in abundance, while some fans weren’t so surprised. “Kate Hudson has been singing for years…She’s talented. Great performance!” one fan commented.

Featured Image by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images