Jordan Davis Readies Risk-Taking New EP, ‘Buy Dirt’

With a single called “Almost Maybes” rising in the Top 10 of country radio, Jordan Davis has announced the upcoming release of his new EP titled Buy Dirt (out May 21). Drawing upon his new place in life, as well as the entire last year, the singer-songwriter eyes a risk-taking project many fans may not expect.

“I’ve always loved artists who take risks. I’m in a different spot in my life than I was when I released ‘Home State.’ We all are! 2020 was a tough time for everyone,” Davis says in a press statement. “I was able to use that time to recenter some things in my world, and I didn’t want those lessons to go to waste. I wanted to create something special. The best way to that was to write honestly, and we did a lot of that on this record.”

Davis has also released a mini-trailer for the EP (below) featuring vintage-style footage and a voice-over in which he further describes the music. “For the longest time, I felt I had been chasing music that I loved and made me happy, but I’d kind of lost a little bit of what I want to do as a songwriter,” he says. “And one of the positive things that came out of this whole shutdown has been me being able to kind of recenter and refocus on why I love songwriting.”

An eight-song EP, Buy Dirt, produced by Paul DiGiovanni, kicks off with the John Prine-inspired “Blow Up Your TV,” a co-write with Jeffrey Bradford Kent. Songwriters on the project also include Emily Weisband, Matt Jenkins, Hillary Lindsey, Ashely Gorley, and Jonathan Singleton.

Check out the track list below:

“Blow Up Your TV” (written by John Prine and Jeffrey Bradford Kent) “Buy Dirt” (featuring Luke Bryan) (written by Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins) “Need To Not” (written by Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins) “Drink Had Me (written by Jordan Davis, Ashley Gorley, Emily Weisband, Paul DiGiovanni) “Lose You” (written by Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Josh Kerr, Josh Dorr) “Almost Maybes” (written by Jordan Davis, Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey) “I Still Smoked” (written by Jordan Davis, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton) “Trying” (written by Jordan Davis, Ashley Gorley, Emily Weisband, Paul DiGiovanni)

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson