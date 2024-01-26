Loretta Lynn’s Son Undergoes “Critical Surgery”; Family Shares Update with Fans

While holding a career in country music that spans over 60 years, singer Loretta Lynn released over 40 studio albums. Her last, Still Woman Enough, hit shelves back in March 2021 and featured singers like Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire. While celebrating her contributions to country music, the singer recently asked for support and prayers from fans after her son, Ernest Ray Lynn, needed “critical surgery” to help his battle with kidney failure.

At 69 years old, Ernest is Lynn’s fourth of six children with her husband Oliver. The family posted a message on Tuesday (January 23), addressing their son’s kidney failure. The family wrote, “Today, Loretta’s son Ernest Ray underwent a critical surgery as a result of kidney failure. In moments like these we are reminded that all that really matters is faith and family. We would love to know you are praying with us for Ernie. Thank you—The Lynn Family.”

Fans Shower Lynns with Love and Support

Gaining over 7,000 likes, fans flooded the comment section with love and prayers as they wrote, “Praying for him and all of you. So sorry to hear this. Keep us posted. You have always made us feel like family.” One comment read, “WE are praying for Ernest Ray . Hope God will keep blessing y’all with strong strength and comfort and healing and a quick recovery for Ernest Ray. We love the Loretta Lynn Family and country music songs from all of the Loretta Lynn Family. Hope God will keep blessing the Loretta Lynn Family with keeping them safe and healthy hallelujah amen.”

Ernest Ray’s wife Crystal also shared some updates on Facebook. She wrote, “Not quite 2 weeks ago (as well as last fall) Ernie underwent an operation regarding his kidney failure & dialysis needs that didn’t yield good results, so he will be undergoing another operation today. It is a life saving and life sustaining operation, so we desperately need it to work this time so that they don’t have to take more drastic measures.”

On Wednesday (January 24), Crystal shared another update, explaining the surgery went well. She noted the doctor installed a “device” that is designed to not only improve but extend his life. Then she added, “Let’s keep the positive momentum going.”

