Justin Timberlake Pauses First Concert Following His Arrest, Speaks Out

While spending a great deal of his life in the spotlight, Justin Timberlake went mainstream when he became a member of the hit band NSYNC. That was just the start for the singer as he also nurtured a promising solo career that led him to sell over 117 million albums. Considered the Prince of Pop, Timberlake found himself on the wrong side of the law when arrested for supposedly driving while intoxicated. Although spending the night in jail, the singer found his way back on stage. But not running away from his troubles, Timberlake took a moment recently to thank fans for their support.

Currently helming his Forget Tomorrow world tour, Timberlake spent Friday night at Chicago’s United Center. Serenading a sea of fans, the singer stopped his concert for a moment to address his arrest. Calling it a “tough week”, Timberlake added, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.” After sharing his thanks, the star jumped into his new song “Selfish”, featured on the new album Everything I Thought It Was.

Attorney For Justin Timberlake Breaks His Silence

According to the police report, Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign and even failed to maintain his lane. Concerned for the safety of the driver and others, the statement continued, “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

As for the officer who pulled over Timberlake, he explained how the singer’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly.”

Releasing his own statement, Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr. wrote, “Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)