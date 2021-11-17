Kacey Musgraves Shares Cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” to Help Farmers

Kacey Musgraves has shared her version of Coldplay’s song “Fix You,” which was originally released in 2005. This cover is a part of Chipotle’s stop-animation project called A Future Begins, which aims to help the next generation of farmers. More specifically, the fast/casual food chain pledged to support farmers with five million dollars in five years to “help remove barriers and enable the next generation of farmers and ranchers to succeed.”

“By supporting programs like seed grants, scholarships, and long-term contracts, Chipotle is helping the next generation of farmers overcome modern day barriers to make it possible for them to succeed,” Chiptole continued in a statement.

The “Fix You” reimagination and short film follow Chiptole’s 2011 project with Willie Nelson covering “The Scientist” by Coldplay.

Kacey Musgraves recently released her fifth studio album, star-crossed, in September. The record was deemed inelligable for Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards despite Musgraves’ precedding album’s, Golden Hour, winning Best Country Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

“You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” she wrote in her social media post in response to the change.

Watch a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Fix You” by Kacey Musgraves, below.

Photo Courtesy of Universal Music / Interscope Records