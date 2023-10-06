Kanye West Files Trademark for “YEWS” Among Album Rollout

As the buzz surrounding the potential for a new Kanye West album grows, it seems that the polarizing rapper has found another way to turn heads. On Friday (October 6), reports began surfacing that the Chicago native filed 26 new trademarks for the phrase “YEWS.”

According to the initial report from Josh Gerben of Gerban Law, West plans to use “YEWS” for a number of different creative and business pursuits. These include clothing, footwear, jewelry, cosmetics, restaurants, online gambling, television, and more. Perhaps he could be looking to use the name to replace Yeezy, the title he’s used for years for brand deals with Adidas and Gap.

West’s alleged incorporation of the Jewish faith in his name, though, will likely be a point of contention. In the last several months, West has refrained from making public statements or social media posts, which is a result of the turmoil he got himself into after his weeks-long antisemitic tirade in late 2022.

However, West declared that he was no longer antisemitic in March when he uploaded an Instagram post with a photo of the movie poster for the 2012 comedy film 21 Jump Street. Citing his love for Jewish actor Jonah Hill’s performance in the movie, West wrote that the flick “made me like Jewish people again.”

To further aid his return to the beloved status he’s held as an artist for the last two decades, West now has two studio albums in the works, per reports from TMZ, Forbes, NBC News, and more. Crafting music in Italy at the moment, it is believed that West’s currently untitled solo album could arrive at any moment and that a potential collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign is also in his plans for the near future.

“Kanye is working on a solo project, and he and Ty$ have been working hard on a possible joint album as well,” TMZ wrote Thursday.

As West famously rapped in his 2013 Yeezus track “On Sight,” it’s clear that Yeezy season approachin’. But perhaps this time, he’ll refer to it as “YEWS” season.

