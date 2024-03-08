Keith Urban Shares His Worst Day as a Country Singer: “It Was So Embarrassing”

Throughout his time in country music, Keith Urban released an impressive 11 studio albums, which featured songs like “Somebody Like You”, “You’ll Think of Me”, and “Stupid Boy.” With numerous hits and No. 1 singles, the singer went on to snag four Grammy Awards for his contributions to the genre. Seeming to be on top of country music, there was a time when the singer was just another aspiring artist looking to find their footing in the industry. Recently, Urban described what he believed to be his worst day in country music.

Keith Urban Heads To Radio Tour

Appearing on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, Urban discussed a long list of topics. With more than enough memories, the singer described what he believed to be his worst day. The singer wasted no time recalling the radio tour. He said, “When I was doing my radio tour, when I got started as an artist. For all your listeners, you do the radio tour you go around and introduce yourself to all the stations.” He added, “It can be quite grueling because nobody knows who you are and nobody cares who you are. You just schlep yourself around the country with your promoter from the label, going to so many radio stations.”

Stopping by one of several radio stations in town, Urban remembered how a lack of communication led him to an extremely embarrassing moment. “We got to the station, and I got my acoustic guitar with me. We walk into the station and the promo guy takes me in and we meet the manager of the station. He says ‘Oh, just go into the conference room and get your guitar out and get ready, and we will have everybody come on in.’ So I go in there and open the door and there’s a meeting going on in the conference room … so I quickly shut the door, and I went back and I said to the station manager , ‘There’s a meeting going on in there, just give it a second.'”

Keith Urban Admits “You Just Gotta Do It”

Returning to the front, the station manager informed him to go back in and just wait quietly. Although reluctant, Urban did just that. “So I open the door and I go in and I go into the corner of this room and lift my guitar case and one of the guys at the meeting — there must have been 8 people there — he goes, ‘Um, can we help you? Hello?'” He continued, “And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just getting my guitar.’ He goes, ‘We’re having a meeting here.’ I went red, it was so embarrassing, I walk back to the manager and I’m like, ‘Let’s just get the hell out of here, man.’ I’m just so humiliated.”

Urban eventually received the chance to perform when the station manager informed the conference room he was a new singer. Although excited to share his music, the country star concluded, “It went fine, but it was just … there’s so many of those things that they could care less, and it’s grueling, and you just gotta do it.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)