Lana Del Rey Announces New Album ‘Lasso’: “We’re Going Country”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Lana Del Rey released nine studio albums as Rolling Stone considered her one of the top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. The singer did more than work in the studio as she also collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song “Snow on the Beach.” Looking outside of the music industry, Del Rey branched into Hollywood, performing songs for The Great Gatsby, Maleficent, and Charlie’s Angels. Continuing to expand her discography, the star recently announced a new album and while considered an alternative pop singer, the star declared, “We’re going country.”

While country music has always had a loyal fanbase, over the last few years, the genre exploded with singers like Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen taking over the genre. And always looking for new avenues to explore her talents, it appears Del Rey wants to go country with her new album, Lasso.

Collaborating with Jack Antonoff on the new album, Del Rey said, “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

Lana Del Rey Heads To Coachella

Although Del Rey praised Antonoff and his contributions to her new album, calling the singer “one in a million”, the star didn’t announce an official release date for her step into country music. While no date was given, she did note that it will most likely hit shelves around September.

With Del Rey excited to share her new album with fans, the singer also prepares to perform at Coachella this year. Speaking with Vogue about the opportunity, she said, “I am really excited about headlining. It’s funny, because it’s going to be about 10 years to the day that I was [last] there, which is insane. I’ve known I was headlining for a long time, because you get booked way in advance, so I’ve thought about it for a while, and I already have a lot of things set into motion.”

Again, hinting at what fans should expect, Del Rey added, “If all goes well, it’ll be as big and bold as I hope it will be. Architecturally, it’s going to depend on the structure, and whether I can make it…. But I’m really excited about it. I’m excited, so my fans can get excited.”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)