Kid Rock Cancels Shows at Billy Bob’s

Kid Rock, who rose to fame in the late ‘90s and early 2000s with songs like “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” and who later has come under fire after his recent run for office, has cancelled two shows over the weekend (August 27 and 28) because several —”over half,” according to Rock—of his band members have tested positive for COVID.

Rock had played two prior shows recently at Billy Bob’s, a country music venue in Texas, earlier this month.

Rock took to Twitter to make the announcement (and bash the current president), saying, “I am pissed. Over half the band has fucking covid (not me), and before u shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.”

“I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, or even just Juggle…. Deez Nutz!! – or at least try to entertain u good folks,” he continued. “But seriously, shit is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have too. For this, I am sorry.”

The 50-year-old Michigander has been in the headlines of late for these comments and also for his close relationship with former President Trump. He’s also previously complimented former President Obama, calling him, “Cool as shit.”

For those interested, keep up with Kid Rock and his tour dates here.