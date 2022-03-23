Kid Rock: President Trump Asked for Advice on North Korea

In the latest twist in the bromance between former President Trump and musician Kid Rock, the Detroit-born musician says that Trump asked him for advice on… relations with North Korea.

Back in 2017, Rock visited the White House along with Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin while Trump was in office. After that, Rock and President Trump became close—so much so that the former POTUS asked the rocker for international affairs advice.

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, which was broadcast on Monday (March 21), Rock said, “We’re looking at maps and shit, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this shit?’ I make dirty records sometimes. I do. [Trump said,] ‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.’”

Of course, America and the Western World have had an icy relationship with North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-Un.

Also in Monday’s interview, Carlson asks the 51-year-old rocker, “Why haven’t you been cancelled?”

Kid Rock answers: “I am uncancelable.”

Rock continues, “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to—no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

The wide-ranging interview highlights several more controversial topics, including former President Donald Trump and COVID-19 precautions.

In one segment, Kid Rock defends Trump, saying: “Trump speaks off the cuff, I understand what that’s like, sometimes you get it wrong.”

Speaking about COVID-19, Rock says, “Fuck Fauci,” referring to the physician who has become a public figure during the pandemic. “I believed all the bullshit at the beginning… Here I am spraying off UPS packages… Couple of months of that shit, I’m like, ‘What? So, this pretty much is knocking out overweight, unhealthy people. I’m good.”

Kid Rock is one of several artists, including Travis Tritt and Eric Clapton, who have said they wouldn’t play venues that required COVID-19 vaccinations or masks.

The artist has also released a number of songs that have included protests of the current pandemic regulations, including the song, “We The People.”

In addition, Rock posted on Twitter that his new album is on the way, writing, “The new album is available on all digital platforms at midnight tonight!”