Last Surviving Founding Member of Iconic 60s Vocal Group Dead at 87

Born in 1938, Tony Butala never forgot spending his early years on a farm with his grandparents. It was at that same time that he started to find a passion for music. And at the age of 8, he was already making his voice heard on KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh. But his stardom took him far beyond a single station as he helped form The Lettermen. The decades that followed brought Butala and The Lettermen a mountain of success and hit albums. It also included a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But sadly, Butala’s career came to an end as the singer passed away at 87.

From the late 1950s to 2019, Butala performed for fans all over the world. And while his legacy continued through those he entertained, mentored, and inspired, The Lettermen considered it a great loss. Sharing a post on Facebook, the group wrote, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the recent passing of Tony Butala, founding member of the international recording artists ‘The Lettermen,’ and recipient of a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his children, grandchildren, siblings, the love of his life, the entire Lettermen organization and all who knew and loved him.”

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Butala was more than a singer. When it came to The Lettermen, the band admitted that even when he retired, he continued to keep their legacy at the forefront. “Though his performing days had come to an end, he was instrumental in laying the groundwork for The Lettermen’s legacy to continue under skilled leadership. The Lettermen of the present and future will always stand on the principles that guided Tony in its inception.”

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The Lettermen Thank Tony Butala For All The “Smiles”

For any fan, they knew that the music industry featured countless bands that eventually crumbled from stress, stardom, or egos. But not The Lettermen. According to the group, it was because of Butala that The Lettermen were still performing over six decades later.

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Thanking Butala for all the “smiles” throughout the years, The Lettermen closed the tribute with his own words. “The words of his final public solo say it best … ‘Smile though your heart is aching, Smile even though it’s breaking, When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by … If you smile through your fear and sorrow, smile and maybe tomorrow you’ll see the sun come shining through — if you just smile.’”

Although The Lettermen will continue performing, the group will never forget the man who helped start it all. Butala didn’t just give the band its beginning. He helped create a foundation that allowed its music to survive even after his own voice.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)