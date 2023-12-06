Lenny Kravitz Slated to Perform at President Joe Biden’s Los Angeles Fundraising Event

Lenny Kravitz is the latest musician to lend his talents to President Biden’s reelection fundraising blitz. He will perform during a Los Angeles fundraising event later this week.

This will be President Biden’s first fundraising event in California since he announced his reelection campaign earlier this year. It will be a star-studded event. Kravitz will headline the event with a performance. Designer Michael Smith and Former United States ambassador to Spain will host the event. Additionally, the event will employ a long list of co-hosts including Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Martha Karsh, and Wendy Schmidt, according to Deadline. First Lady Jill Biden and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will also attend the event.

Tickets for the fundraiser start at $3,300 and go up to $500,000 for “chair” level tickets. Those who contribute $25,000 or more will have access to a photo line.

President Biden decided to wait to travel to California due to the SAG-AFTRA strike earlier this year. The President didn’t want to raise money during the labor stoppage.

Lenny Kravitz Prepares New Album Blue Electric Light

Kravitz’s next album, Blue Electric Light will drop on March 15. Earlier this year, he revealed that this is the record he has wanted to make since before he released his 1989 debut album Let Love Rule.

“I was making music at that time under another name and it didn’t happen,” he told Variety about his forthcoming release. He added, “I found myself through [Let Love Rule]. It was really sort of an epiphany album because I ended up using my real name and was like ‘I guess this is what I’m supposed to be doing.’”

He went on to say that he plans to roll back the clock with Blue Electric Light. Kravitz is going back to the late eighties with his sound. It will give fans a look at what he would have done if he had full creative control before releasing his 1989 debut. The new release “celebrates a time before [Let Love Rule]. It’s the album I never got to do,” he explained.

Kravitz gave fans a taste of what the new album will bring back in October when he released the lead single “TK421.”

