Live Nation Racing Against the Clock to Save Upcoming AC/DC Concert

Over the last few years, AC/DC entertained fans all over the world with its Power Up Tour. With the set list featuring timeless hits like “Thunderstruck,” “Back in Black,” and “Hells Bells,” the tour stretched for years. But now, the famed band found itself in an interesting position after a storm ripped through Rogers Stadium in Toronto. Scheduled to perform at the stadium on September 16, it seems that Toronto demanded that Live Nation repair the venue before being allowed to let AC/DC take the stage.

Just last week, Toronto residents watched in horror as the storm hit the stadium with such force that it destroyed the bleachers and even caused part of the stands to collapse. Thankfully, the stadium was empty at the time of the storm. But with city inspectors evaluating the damage, Toronto released a list of requirements that Live Nation must meet before hosting another event at the venue.

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According to reports, the letter revealed “a seven-part order sets out a series of conditions Live Nation must meet before it is allowed to host people in its outdoor Toronto venue.” Those conditions included building permits, passing safety requirements, hiring an engineer, and presenting its full outline of repairs.

Toronto’s Rogers Stadium sustained “significant damage” during Wednesday’s powerful thunderstorms, with CP24 / CTV News Toronto helicopter video showing rows of bleacher seats tangled and destroyed with debris scattered across the venue.



🔗https://t.co/YrKDT564WO pic.twitter.com/k0bn3xnDDs — CP24 (@CP24) September 4, 2026

[RELATED: AC/DC’s Stevie Young Rushed to Hospital After Concert]

Live Nation Must Make Repairs Before AC/DC Takes The Stage

Discussing the storm and how Live Nation planned to approach the situation, a spokesperson said, “The inspection, assessment and remediation of structures affected by significant weather events, like a red-level storm of this nature, is a standard process, and we remain engaged with the City as that work continues.”

For Live Nation to keep the original AC/DC show, the organization must submit its proposal no later than September 8. And with the band scheduled for September 16, it gave Live Nation only a week to present its plan, hire the required experts, and complete the refurbishments.

Labeled a “100-year storm,” Live Nation pushed forward with its assessment. As for AC/DC, they prepared to end their Power Up tour in September, with two final concerts in the United States. But before closing out another chapter in their legendary career, the rockers hoped Toronto would still be part of their final stretch.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)