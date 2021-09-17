Loretta Lynn Raises Nearly $1 Million For Tennessee Flood Relief

On Monday, September 13, the country music community showed up to support the flood victims of a small Tennessee county on Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising. Led by their matriarch, BRELAND, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Chris Janson, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Brittney Spencer, and Keith Urban held a two-hour benefit concert and donation drive.

“I’ve heard from so many friends that the show Monday night that my friends put together for our community not only raised money, but it also raised spirits after a long few weeks of loss and heartbreak,” Lynn shares from her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. “I loved the performances and the stories. While we shared some heartbreaking images and footage from our hometown, what I saw in those moments was the resilience people have shown amid so much loss. We’ll all be okay as long as we continue to help one another.”

Lynn’s call-to-action brought in nearly $1 million in support of Humphrey County following the disaster that killed 20 during severe storms and extreme flash floods and left more than 500 homes affected by floodwaters, including 272 that were totally destroyed. The proceeds will directly benefit the residents of Waverly and surrounding areas, as well as local small businesses affected by the devastation.

“With the funds raised this week, the United Way of Humphreys County will be able to release more checks to not only individuals but also small businesses that have been displaced since August 21,” shares Nioka Curtis with United Way. “As soon as I had said a little prayer that we’d be able to help small businesses in addition to families, within this last week that prayer has been answered.”



Only a few commemorative show posters remain from the evening, available for purchase with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the cause.



Donate to the ongoing recovery efforts, here or text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321. For more information, visit United Way of Humphreys’ website.

Loretta Lynn Holds a Plaque Honoring the Humphreys County Flood Victims at Her Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. | Photo Credit: Ryan Slattery

See the setlist from Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising below:

Luke Combs: “Forever After All,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Little Big Town: “Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” “Boondocks”

Reba McEntire: “I’m A Survivor,” “Fancy”

Luke Bryan: “Most People Are Good,” “Drink A Beer”

Chris Janson: “Good Vibes”

Brittney Spencer: “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” “Compassion”

BRELAND: “Cross Country”

Keith Urban: “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Wasted Time”

BRELAND & Keith Urban: “Lean On Me”

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood: “After The Fire Is Gone,” “Golden Ring,” “Whiskey to Wine,” “She’s In Love With The Boy,” “Friends In Low Places”

