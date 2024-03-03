Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Gives Update After Cancer Surgery: “God How I Wish My Sweet Mama Could Just Hold Me Tonight”

For over 60 years, Loretta Lynn toured the country, sharing songs like “The Pill”, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl”, “Fist City”, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Releasing 46 albums throughout her career in country music, the singer landed a staggering 24 No. 1 hits. Touring for decades, Lynn stopped traveling after suffering a stroke. The country music icon sadly passed away in October 2022. Leaving behind more than a legacy, recently, her daughter Clara Marie “Cissie” Lynn shared an update on her own battle with cancer.

Having discussed her struggles with cancer over the years, Cissie found herself going through another surgery due to the cancer returning after a decade. At the time, she said, “This one is worst [sic] than the other it also is in my mouth.” Cissie added, “God how I wish my sweet mama could just hold me tonight. That’s all I will say it too hard to talk about this one anymore.”

Scheduled for surgery at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Cissie wrote an update for fans on Facebook. “Just want to thank you all for your prayers and support it’s a hard long journey but by gods grace I will get through it. I’m really weak. I’m staying with my daughter right now but will return home soon. I miss my puppies and some friends there.”

Cissie Honors Loretta Lynn With Special Project

Already looking to the future, Cissie decided to share what her plans were. “My dream is to move to warm weather and enjoy the rest of my life on the beach having beautiful flowers. But got to find that place first. And sale mine in hurricane mills but all in due time. Again I love you all for everything.”

Following in Loretta’s footsteps, Cissie is also a country singer. In 2011, the singer decided to collaborate with her husband, John Beams, on an album that consisted of mother’s songs. At the time, she told Nashville Music Guide, “I was definitely honored to do that. It’s hard to explain my feelings. My children and my grandchildren will listen to this album and say that their Mama and their Grandma did this all.”

