Lukas Graham and Mickey Guyton Share Heartfelt ‘Home Movies’

Lukas Graham has teamed up with country star Mickey Guyton on his new single, “Home Movies.”

The acoustic guitar-tinged ballad tells the story of a couple who are watching their life story play back to them through home movies. Approaching life with an open book policy, they insist that they want to include the highs and lows, and even if it’s not always in the most flattering light, it’s all part of the memories that have shaped them into who they are. Let ’em see the highlights/And don’t forget the lows/Everybody’s got a story no one knows/So just let them play until the credits roll, Graham and Guyton sing in unison in the chorus.

“’Home Movies’ is a ballad, a duet that looks at life rather than love,” Graham expresses in a statement. “The coincidence of boy meets girl and the retrospective understanding that life is lived in the present but understood backwards… Mickey’s vocals really make the lyrics that much better… My favorite line is from the chorus ‘everybody’s got a story no one knows’ and that’s the truth. We all have our inglorious moments and obscure pasts to deal with and that’s what makes life so beautiful; when we manage to rise above the prejudice and make something unique of ourselves.”

“What a dream it has been to collab with @lukasgraham,” adds Guyton. “This song has a special heart to it that I hope y’all can relate to as much as I do. I can’t wait to sing this one live with you too Lukas.”

“Home Movies” is the latest release off Graham’s new album, 4 (The Pink Album), which drops on Friday (Jan. 20). He recently celebrated the seventh anniversary of his breakthrough hit “7 Years.”

This isn’t the first time Graham has dipped his toes in country waters. At the 2017 Grammy Awards, he performed with Kelsea Ballerini, singing a mashup of “7 Years” and her hit, “Peter Pan.”

