Luke Bryan Name-Drops 3 Candidates “In the Talks” To Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

On May 19, Katy Perry gave her final performance on the American Idol stage. Emotions were high both on set and off as viewers bade farewell to their judge of seven seasons. The judging trio of Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been together since NBC decided to revive the singing reality competition show. The “Wide Awake” singer shook things up when she announced her departure in February. Fans continue to speculate about who will fill Perry’s chair next year for season 23. Recently, Luke Bryan shed some light on who is in the running to become his colleague.

Luke Bryan Also Wants to Know Who Is Replacing Katy Perry

So, you’re dying to know who you’ll see on American Idol’s season 23 judging panel? Join the club, Luke Bryan says.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year says that Disney—which owns the ABC network—has “been really tightlipped” about next season’s judges.

“It’s been interesting… We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back,” Bryan told Billboard. “I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

That said, the “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” singer has heard some rumblings. “I’ve said several names,” he said. “I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks.”

Meghan Trainor Really, Really Wants to Replace Katy Perry

One candidate Luke Bryan mentioned hasn’t been shy about her eagerness for the job. Meghan Trainor dropped by the American Idol set during season 22, both to mentor the Top 12 contestants and perform two of her songs. Now, the “All About That Bass” singer wants more airtime on Idol.

“I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don’t really have the final say … but I have begged for this job … it’s my favorite show — I’ve watched it since I was a child,” Trainor said recently on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage