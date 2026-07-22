Luke Combs Surprises Couple Who Mistakenly Bought Tickets to His Impersonator

Luke Combs is easily one of the biggest names in country music today. When Nashville announced it would be hosting the 2030 Super Bowl, fans quickly threw their support behind Combs being the halftime performer. While no announcement has been made, it proved the massive popularity surrounding the hitmaker. And when it comes to seeing Combs in concert, fans are willing to pay handsomely. But for one couple, what they thought was the deal of a lifetime turned into the mixup of the year as the Combs they bought tickets for was not the Combs that showed up.

A few months ago, Catherine Tyldesley recalled how she was searching for a present to get her husband when she noticed that Combs was coming to Manchester, UK. Thrilled, she jumped at the chance to get tickets. “I was like, ‘No way is he coming back!’ Typed in Luke Combs, Manchester tour dates 2026, comes up Bridgewater Hall, and I was like, ‘No way is he coming to Manchester!’ Then I got the tickets, and the tickets were like, I don’t know, 30-odd quid each, and I was like, ‘What?! This is insane!’”

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From Luke Combs Impersonator To Backstage Passes

For those wondering, 30 quid is around $40. And the venue only holds around 2,300 people. Not seeing the venue or price as a red flag, Tyldesley bought the tickets. And it didn’t take long after the show started before Tyldesley and her husband knew it wasn’t the real Combs. Especially when they heard an Irish accent. “Oh, I mean, we’ve done some stupid things in our lifetime. This might be up there.”

Able to do nothing but laugh over the mishap, Tyldesley’s story caught the attention of the real Combs. Thanks to Combs and Sports Entertainment Tours, the couple got the opportunity to see him in concert. But the singer’s generosity went far beyond great seats. The couple was also given backstage passes.

Sharing a few pictures from the show, the couple not only met Combs in person but got to watch the performance from the stage. Tyldesley captioned the post, highlighting the kindness that Combs displayed. “It turns out Luke Combs had heard all about our ‘Mix up’ and invited us to do a meet and greet (pinch me now) An incredible talent and such a kind soul.”

The ticket mix-up may have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, but Combs made sure it had the perfect ending.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)