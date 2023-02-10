Luke Combs Releases “Love You Anyway” Ahead of New Album ‘Gettin’ Old’

Country singer Luke Combs released a new track on Friday (Feb. 10).

That song, “Love You Anyway” is part of Combs’ forthcoming new album, Gettin’ Old, which is set to drop on March 24. The song was written by Combs, along with Ray Fulcher and Dan Isbell.

“It was Valentine’s Day 2020,” Combs said in a release about penning the song. “I was playing a show and had dedicated ‘Beautiful Crazy’ to Nicole (my fiancé at the time) and said something along the lines of, ‘If you’re in here, I love you. If not, you know I do anyway.’ Unknown to me, my buddy Dan had written down ‘Love You Anyway’ as a title in his phone, then he told me the story later that year when he and I were writing with my good friend Ray Fulcher.

“We loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you’d love them anyway,” he continued. “It came off very poetic and we wanted to find the words that could really give meaning to what we were trying to say, but as we say in the song, we didn’t know if there were deep enough words made for that. But it all came together and essentially it’s a heartbreak and love song all in one.”

“Love You Anyway” is the second track that’s dropped from the singer’s forthcoming new album, Gettin’ Old. The LP is a companion album to his 2022 offering, Growin’ Up. The new LP also features a cover of Tracy Chapman’s hit single “Fast Car.” Gettin’ Old will arrive on March 24, one day before the artist embarks on his world tour.

Check out the new song below.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images