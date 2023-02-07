Luke Combs Unveils 18-Song Track List for Upcoming Album ‘Gettin’ Old’

Luke Combs continues to detail his upcoming fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old.

The star just unveiled the project’s hefty 18-song track list, which includes highlights like “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” “Tattoo on a Sunburn,” and a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Combs shared of the album in a statement. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through.

“It’s about coming of age,” he detailed, “loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

The forthcoming album will be the follow-up to his 2022 release, Growin’ Up. The album received nods for Best Country Song, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Album at this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5). The night saw Combs showcase the track, “Going, Going, Gone,” for his debut performance on the Grammy stage.

“I didn’t think this would happen, but I thought it would be music in some capacity,” Combs told CMT backstage at the awards show. “I just wanted to work in music and have a job that never felt like a job. It wasn’t to be famous.”

Gettin’ Old is set to drop on March 24, one day before the artist embarks on his world tour. The multi-country trek will see Combs traverse three continents. The tour launches in Arlington, Texas, and will come to a close on October 20 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Gettin’ Old Track List

1. “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old”

2. “Hannah Ford Road”

3. “Back 40 Back”

4. “You Found Yours”

5. “The Beer, The Band, And The Barstool”

6. “Still”

7. “See Me Now”

8. “Joe”

9. “A Song Was Born”

10. “My Song Will Never Die”

11. “Where The Wild Things Are”

12. “Love You Anyway”

13. “Take You With Me”

14. “Fast Car”

15. “Tattoo On A Sunburn”

16. “5 Leaf Clover”

17. “Fox In The Henhouse”

18. “The Part”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images