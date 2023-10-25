Lyric Sheets Signed by Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and More Stars are Being Auctioned for Charity

Handwritten lyric sheets and other memorabilia signed by various musicians and songwriters, including Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, and Lainey Wilson, will be auctioned off November 14 as part of the fourth annual “Lyrics for a Cause” event to benefit the Music Health Alliance charity.

In addition to offering online bidding, the sale—hosted by Julien’s Auctions—will be held live for the first time this year, with the event taking place at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville starting at 6 p.m. CT.

For his contribution to the auction, Stapleton has signed a lyric sheet for “Tennessee Whiskey,” a song co-written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove that he covered on his 2015 debut album Traveller. The sheet features lyrics handwritten and signed by Dillon.

Bryan has signed a lyric sheet for his 2014 country chart-topper, “Play It Again,” which was co-written by Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley. Gorley handwrote the lyrics and also signed the sheet.

Morris has contributed a signed sheet with the lyrics to her 2017 hit “I Could Use a Love Song,” which she co-wrote with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz. The lyrics were handwritten by Veltz.

Wilson has signed two items that are up for bid in the sale. The first is an acoustic guitar featuring handwritten lyrics to “Wait in the Truck,” her 2022 duet with Hardy. Hardy, who co-wrote the song with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and Renee Blair, also signed the instrument, as did Phelps. The second item is a handwritten lyrics sheet for her 2022 solo hit “Heart Like a Truck,” which Wilson co-wrote with Dallas Wilson and Trannie Anderson. Anderson also signed the sheet.

Other artists who have donated signed guitars to the auction include Jelly Roll, Rick Springfield, Melissa Etheridge, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenney Chesney, Joe Bonamassa, and Sara Evans.

The sale also is offering lyric sheets signed by Garth Brooks, George Strait, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, the Brothers Osborne, Martina McBride, Eagles collaborator J.D. Souther, the Oak Ridge Boys, lauded R&B/soul guitarist Steve Cropper, and more.

Additional items being sold as part of the auction include a canvas bag signed by Hozier, a cowboy hat signed by Cole Swindell and Thomas Rhett, and a pair of silver shoes signed by Brenda Lee.

Bidding is open on all items now. Visit JuliensLive.com to check out the full list.

Music Health Alliance is a non-profit organization that offers various services to in-need members of the music industry, including healthcare and financial resources.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images