‘The Voice’: How to Cast Your Vote for Your Favorite Artist Ahead of the Finale

America finally has the chance to make their voice heard! Following the Dec. 1 episode of The Voice, six singers on Teams Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire remain without a spot in the upcoming finale.

During the episode, Bublé selected Jazz McKenzie as his finalist and McEntire picked Aubrey Nicole as hers. The remaining members of their teams are now in America’s hands. Only one artist will advance to the Lives.

It couldn’t be easier to cast your vote for your favorite artist and ensure that they get a spot in the Top 6. There are two ways to vote in the season 28 Playoffs. Viewers can log in with your email via NBC.com/VoiceVote or download the Voice Official App to your smartphone.

Voting will be available for a short time only. Viewers must cast their votes between now and 7 a.m. ET on Dec. 2.

Fans will follow the same process next week after Teams Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg take the stage.

Keep reading for a recap of the Dec. 1 performances, before making your choice on who to vote through to the Lives.

The Contestants in Danger of Elimination

Aaron Nichols—”Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs (Team Reba)

Max Chambers—”A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke (Team Bublé)

Peyton Kyle—”Hold Back the River” by James Bay (Team Reba)

Rob Cole—”I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack (Team Bublé)

Ryan Mitchell—”Undressed” by Sombr (Team Reba)

Trinity—”Barracuda” by Heart (Team Bublé)

The Finalists

Team Bublé’s Jazz McKenzie—”Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

“Jazz’s voice has range, soulfulness, depth,” Bublé said of his finalist. “I want her to be my three-peat. She is the perfect person to represent Team Bublé. It’s called The Voice and she is the greatest voice that I’ve ever had one here.”

Team Reba’s Aubrey Nicole—”Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles

“She has a way of portraying a lot of emotion. That’s what music is supposed to be about,” McEntire said of Nicole. “I definitely think Aubrey has a shot to win the whole competition.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC