‘The Voice’: How to Cast Your Vote for Your Favorite Mic Drop Artist

The Voice upped the stakes for season 28. In the Knockout Round, a new feature arrived on the scene to add another layer to the competition.

Videos by American Songwriter

Coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg were each allowed to hit their button one time during the Knockouts. In doing so, the coaches put the lucky contestant up for the chance to perform at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Ultimately, America will get to choose who gets the honor, as fans will vote between the four coach-selected contestants to select a winner.

The Voice has made it easy for viewers to cast their vote. Simply go to NBC.com/VoiceVote and login to make your voice heard. Alternately, fans can vote for their pick on The Voice‘s official app. One vote is allowed per email address.

Voting, which is now open, will close on November 28 at 7 a.m. ET. The lucky winner will be announced during the Dec. 8 Playoffs episode of The Voice.

As you consider who should get your vote, read on to remind you of each Mic Drop Button performance.

Team Bublé

At just 14, Max Chambers delivered a mic drop worthy performance. In the Knockout Round, the teenager covered Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry About a Thing.” Not only did his performance knock Max Cooper III out of the competition, but it also awarded Chambers the first-ever Mic Drop Button on The Voice.

Team Reba

Aaron Nichols’ cover of The Band of Heathens’ “Hurricane” was incredible, and his coach agreed. With Nichols’ Knockout Round victory, he sent Cori Kennedy home and advanced to the Playoffs.

Team Niall

DEK of Hearts has wowed viewers all season with their impressive harmonies, and that didn’t change in the Knockouts. The trio’s performance of Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You,” prompted their coach to declare them the winners, hit the Mic Drop Button, and send Kayleigh Clark home.

Team Snoop

The last coach to hit the Mic Drop Button, Snoop was waiting for something really special. He found that in Yoshihanaa, who’s cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By” earned her a spot in the Playoffs and a chance to perform at the Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, Lauren Anderson, Yoshihanaa’s competitor, was eliminated from the competition.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Julian Dakdouk/NBC