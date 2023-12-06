Garth Brooks Swore To Keep ‘Spinal Tap’ Sequel Cameo A Secret

Although the younger generation might remember Rob Reiner for his hilarious acting in Wolf of Wall Street, the actor and director is behind some of the biggest films in Hollywood. With a career spanning nearly six decades, the director brought films like Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, and the iconic The Princess Bride to the silver screen. But before he became a household name in Hollywood, he made his debut as a director with the film This Is Spinal Tap. Becoming a cult classic, a sequel is apparently in the works with country legend Garth Brooks attached.

While coming as somewhat of a surprise for fans of Spinal Tap, Reiner made Brooks swear to keep his cameo in the sequel a secret. That was until last week when the director let it slip that the country singer would make an appearance in the follow-up film. With the secret no longer a secret, Brooks felt it was safe to discuss his contribution to the new film while speaking with Billboard.

Not wanting to get into too much detail about his part in the film, Brooks admitted to appearing alongside other icons like Paul McCartney and Elton John. The singer joked, “Oh, with McCartney, and who is it, Elton maybe? No. Can’t say anything about it. ‘Cause it’s not my deal. If it’s my deal, I’d spill my guts, but it’s not, so they swear you to secrecy and to silence.”

Filming Begins Next Year

Brooks might not want to pull the entire curtain back on the sequel, which is set to begin filming in February 2024, but he did share his excitement. “If you think you have laughed before, Jiminy Christmas… First of all, I was in love with Spinal Tap, in love with the original movie. The fact that it’s coming back, it’s gonna be neat to be a part of this. Because this is history, man.”

As for Reiner, he recalled how fans reacted to the original film, not knowing how to take it. Given it is satire, the director noted, “Over the years, people got it, and they started to like it.”

