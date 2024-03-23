Miranda Lambert Awarded Key to the City and $140K Charity Check Thanks to Her Las Vegas Residency

While Miranda Lambert watched as she finished third place on Nashville Star back in 2003, the singer didn’t let that stop her from pursuing a career in music. Since walking off that stage, Lambert released nine studio albums, won numerous awards including three Grammys, and landed a spot on the 100 Most Influential People by Time. Currently helming her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency show, Lambert received more than the keys to the city as the Clark County Commissioner presented her with a charity check worth $140,000.

For starters, Lambert’s time in Las Vegas kicked off back in September 2022. Since her first show, the singer gained high praise for her numerous performances. While a hit for the city, Velvet Rodeo will come to an end on April 6. With Lambert almost finished with her time in Las Vegas, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick decided to honor the star by giving her a key to the Las Vegas strip, But besides receiving the ceremonial gift, the singer also received her own special day as they announced Wednesday to be Miranda Lambert Day.

Miranda Lambert Already Looking To The Future

Having spent almost two years performing in Las Vegas, Lambert discussed how much she would miss the show. Admitting that a great deal of her wardrobe channeled Elvis Presley, the hitmaker said, “I think what I’ll miss the most about the shows in Vegas is the wardrobe, because everybody dressed to the nines and it’s really fun to see.”

Although marking the end of her Vegas residency, Lambert continues to look to the future, already planning what her next project will be. Not giving away too many details, she promised to have some “really big plans” ahead of her.

As for the check for $140,000 – that money will not go to Lambert but will instead support her MuttNation charity. The organization strives to enrich the lives of pets by offering resources like access to medical treatment. MuttNation, which was formed in 2009 by Lambert and her mother, also promotes pet adoption, hoping to find the perfect home for the perfect pet.

