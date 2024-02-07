Morgan Wallen Reveals Plan to Use New Global Publishing Deal to Help Up-and-Coming Songwriters

Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest names in country music today. Unlike some country stars, the East Tennessee native writes or co-writes most of his songs. In fact, he has writing credits on mega-hits like “7 Summers” and “Thought You Should Know.” Wallen is looking to expand his songwriting reach after signing a new publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

Earlier this week, Wallen inked a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. The deal won’t just benefit the “Sand in My Boots” singer. It also allows him to sign songwriters in partnership with WCM.

Ben Vaughn, president and CEO of Warner Chappell Music spoke about the new partnership with Wallen in a statement. “When you listen to the craftsmanship of songs that Morgan is writing, such as the modern-day classics ‘7 Summers’ and ‘Thought You Should Know,’ and the impactful songs he’s written for other artists like ‘You Make It Easy’ (Jason Aldean), and ‘Waild as Her’ (Corey Kent), you start to understand that the man from East Tennessee is quickly becoming one of the most important songwriters of this generation,” he said.

Jessi Vaugh Stevenson, senior director of A&R and digital at WCM also spoke about the partnership. “Morgan’s songwriting style has been original and distinct from the beginning and it is so exciting to get to work with someone who has seen massive commercial success built on authenticity,” Stevenson said.

Morgan Wallen on His Publishing Deal with WCM

“I look forward to working with Warner Chappell as my new music publishing partner and would like to thank them for also offering support in signing songwriters I believe in,” Wallen shared in a statement. He went on to say that he feels that he has always been a songwriter first. As a result, he said, “The publishing community is especially close to my heart.”

Wallen added, “I’m honored to use this partnership as an opportunity to give other songwriters a helping hand.”

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

