Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Label Responds After Country Star Slams Them for “Gross, Greedy” Music Release Against His Wishes

Morgan Wallen was just as surprised as anyone by the announcement of forthcoming new music. The artist slammed his ex-label for releasing songs he never meant for the public to hear.

Wallen previously recorded the music when planning his debut album Stand Alone, according to The Tennessean. Panacea Records released the music. At the time, Wallen recorded several songs for the EP but only found five to be worthy to release.

Now, Wallen discovered the label plans to release the other songs as well without his permission. Taking to social media, Wallen issued a public service announcement against the tracks.

“Back in 2014, I went to Florida to try my hand at making original music & songwriting for the first time. This led to a recording deal with a local investor & an artist management deal that I deeply regret. Unfortunately, I signed both deals without any legal representation,” Wallen wrote on Instagram.

Wallen said the tracks were created through a collaboration with others and didn’t meet his standards as an artist.

He continued, “We made 13 songs. Some were ok, most were terrible as I was just learning how to write in general & figuring it all out. I was not the only collaborator, so many of these songs were not my idea nor to my standards. We deemed 5 worthy-enough to make the Stand Alone EP which includes a fan-favorite, ‘Spin You Around.'”

Morgan Wallen Condemns New Music Release

Wallen learned the label wanted to release a 10th Anniversary edition of the album. The label planned to include these unreleased tracks as well.

Wallen wrote, “Tonight, those colleagues I parted ways with almost 10 years ago plan to release a “10th Anniversary” edition of Stand Alone against my wishes & include 8 unreleased songs, distributing it with the assistance of my former managers. For months I’ve been exploring every avenue possible to acquire the rights to this old music & keep the quality of my catalog consistent with songs I choose to release & believe in.

“It’s gross, greedy & an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists,” he continued.

To combat the unauthorized album, Wallen is releasing a new version of “Spin You Around,” which featured on the album. He is also donating $100,000 from the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the VVolunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program.

“I want you to know this is NOT my new music & I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else. I cringe when I listen to these songs & I’m concerned my fans may mistakenly believe this is a new release by me,” Wallen wrote. He begins recording in February. “I’m feeling inspired creatively & super excited to make more music I’m proud of.”

After Wallen’s statement, Panacea Records’ William Ray, responded, telling Variety “We love the songs and believe some of his fans will love it too.” He added. “We are excited to finally get these songs out to the world.”

