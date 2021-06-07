Maroon 5 Announce Headline Tour Across the U.S.

With more and more concerts being announced as we move to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, Maroon 5 is joining the fray. The band announced that they will be returning to the road for a full-scale national headlining tour, starting on August 10 in Auburn, Washington.

The 31-date trek will make stops in Salt Lake City, Dallas, Chicago and Boston before wrapping on October 8 in Concord, California. Joining the band on the road will be rapper and singer blackbear, who is also featured in their upcoming album.

The Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum band postponed their tour in 2020 when COVID hit, and have now confirmed that they are ready to get back on the stage. Produced by Live Nation, the band’s 8-week-long tour will feature everything from their oldest hits to their new album Jordi, which will be dropping on June 11.

Additionally, the band will play its largest hometown headline show ever, returning back to their home city of Concord, California. Tickets will officially go on sale for the tour on Friday, June 11. As a part of their tour, M5 will also be headlining at Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival in September.

The new album, Jordi, can be pre-ordered here. With a star-studded track list, Maroon 5’s seventh studio album is one that fans have been looking forward to for a while now.

TOUR DATES:

8/10 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

8/12 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

8/18 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/19 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/21 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/23 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/25 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/30 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

9/1 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/2 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

9/4 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

9/5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

9/7 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/12 Boston, MA Fenway Park

9/13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/15 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/23 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/24 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/28 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

10/1 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/2 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

10/5 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/8 Concord, CA Concord Pavillion

Photo credit: Travis Schneider