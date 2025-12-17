Season 26 Winner Sofronio Vasquez Makes Triumphant Return to ‘The Voice’ Finale Stage With a Champion Caliber Performance

For Ralph Edwards, Aubrey Nicole, Aiden Ross, Jazz McKenzie, Max Chambers, and DEK of Hearts, one of their dreams will come true tonight. With each artist dreaming of stardom, they took the first step when auditioning for The Voice. And during each new episode, they pushed through setbacks and heartbreak to grab a spot in the season finale. Although the singers proved themselves time and time again, only one will be crowned the winner. And to show what happens when winning, Sofronio Vasquez returned for a special performance.

Looking back at season 26, Vasquez found himself in the exact same spot as the current contestants. Not knowing if his name would be called, he barely contained himself as Carson Daly revealed him to be the winner. Not only winning season 26 of The Voice with the help of his coach, Michael Bublé, but Vasquez walked away with $100,000 and a record contract.

Excited to return to the show that helped launch his career, Vasquez stood as an example of what awaits the next champion. And showing the talents that led him to victory, the singer took the stage to cover “Superman.”

Sofronio Vasquez Teams Up With Michael Bublé For Holiday Duet

Thankful for the guidance he received from Bublé, Vasquez quickly learned that his advice went far beyond the show. Loving his time on The Voice and the singers he met along the way, Bublé nurtured a friendship with Vasquez. He told People, “I tried to have the greatest singers choose me and I promised them that if they chose me, I would be there for them, I would help guide them, I’d advocate for them and I’ve done that.”

Aside from offering career advice to Vasquez, Bublé brought him to the studio to record “Maybe This Christmas”. Released just in time for the holidays, the two singers blended their love for the holidays and the Philippines.

Their rich collaboration gained the singers more than views. Fans wrote, “Soulful voices from different worlds conveying nice messages for Christmas. Love you both.” One person added, “The song really touches one’s soul…Christmas really takes good souls in one place…thank you to you Mr. Michael & Mr. Sofronio for the music that lifts our soul.”

As the season 28 finale reaches its conclusion, Vasquez’s return served as a reminder that winning The Voice is not just about one night, but about the journey that begins when the show ends.

