New Country and Americana Albums for March 15, 2024: New Music from Kacey Musgraves, Luke Dick, and More

We’re at the end of another long workweek and there’s a whole stack of new country and Americana albums waiting for us. Across the country, the temps are rising and we’re just days away from the official beginning of spring. Today’s list of new releases is perfect for the warmer temps and outdoor hangouts. The collection of new releases also features some laid-back rainy-day records for those who are stuck inside watching the clouds dump inch after inch of rain.

Today brings new albums from the Wonder Women of Country, Kacey Musgraves, The Black Crowes, and many more.

Standout Releases

North Carolina-based Brew Davis’ new album Brewgrass is a stellar combination of country, bluegrass, and folk. Influenced by artists like Guy Clark, Sam Bush, and Townes Van Zandt as well as the Appalachian landscape that surrounds him, the 12-song collection is a melting pot of American music.

Davis refers to this album as a patchwork quilt made up of his many influences. One listen to the collection will show that his description is spot-on. Brewgrass is the kind of quilt that would be just as at home on the grass for a sunny picnic or draped around the listeners’ shoulders as rain batters the windows.

Standout tracks from the album include “Thomas Bigfoot Spencer,” “Put It Back Together,” and “Wagon Load.”

Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper are The Wonder Women of Country. Alone, Willis, Leigh, and Carper are formidable country singer/songwriters. However, with their powers combined, they become an unstoppable force of nature. Those who long for classic country music are going to love this EP, no matter what the weather brings.

The EP gives Carper, Leigh, and Willis room to put their strengths on display. The result is a combination of strains of classic country music from different regions. Carper’s string band sound, Willis’ heartbreak songs, and Leigh’s swinging steel guitar-drenched tunes make this EP one fans of vintage music won’t want to miss.

Standout tracks include “Another Heartbreak,” “Fly Ya to Hawaii,” and “I Won’t Be Worried Long.”

New Country and Americana Albums for March 15, 2024

Happiness Bastards—The Black Crowes

Deeper Well—Kacey Musgraves

The Living Kind—John Smith

Six Gun Soul—Rick Monroe and the Hitmen

Hard Times & Deadlines—Armchair Boogie

Listen to the World Spin—Paper Wings

Sister Moon—Andea Von Kampen

Hideaway—Breezers

Sunshine Blues—Tucker Woods

Tigers Blood—Waxahatchee

Brewgrass—Brew Davis

Aurora—Brother Dege

Lockeland—Luke Dick

Willis, Carper, Leigh (EP)—Wonder Women of Country

Featured image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images