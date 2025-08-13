Niall Horan Is Rethinking That Break From ‘The Voice’

Next month, thousands of viewers will get their wish when beloved coach Niall Horan returns to The Voice. The former One Direction member, 31, is reclaiming his big red chair after a three-season hiatus. Joining the cast in season 23, Horan pulled out back-to-back wins before stepping back to focus on touring. According to a new interview posted to the show’s official Instagram page, the “Slow Hands” crooner is feeling the pressure as the season 28 premiere draws ever closer.

Michael Bublé Is Behind ‘The Voice’ Co-Star Niall Horan All the Way

In a video posted to social media, Michael Bublé addresses The Voice fans as his co-star, Niall Horan, fixes his hair in a mirror behind him.

“My friend Niall Horan is coming back to coach season 28 of The Voice. He’s been gone for a few years. He’s gonna tell you how he feels about it because he’s a little nervous,” the “Feeling Good” crooner, 49, told the camera.

“And you better be nice,” a stone-faced Bublé emphasized, arms crossed over his chest like a drill sergeant.

Horan then steps forward to share his thoughts as the five-time Grammy winner lingers behind him, poker face never wavering.

“Yeah, you know, I’m coming back as a coach. I took a year out to go on tour, and I’m not sure how I feel about coming back. … It’s a nerve-wracking experience to come back, and I’m not sure if anyone’s going to want to be on my team,” admitted the Irish singer-songwriter.

Fortunately, he clearly has a strong support system in Bublé, who mouthed fiercely, “You better pick him.”

Seemingly oblivious to the hype man standing behind him, Horan continues. “Are my pitching skills going to be up to standard?” he wonders. “Yeah, in a way, I kind of wish I didn’t take a year out because I would have just been on a roll, but it is nerve-wracking, you know? It’s not easy.”

Judging from the fan response, Horan has little to worry about. “’we love you Niall’ we all say in unison,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “Michael is all of us Lovers! ❤️ YOU BETTER BE NICE to our man or else!”

‘The Voice’ Returns Soon

With veteran coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire all returning, The Voice kicks off its 28th season on Monday, September 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Snoop Dogg is on the prowl for his first win, but he’ll have a tough time against three former champions. Bublé is here to defend his winning streak after claiming the title in season 26 title with Sofronio Vasquez and again in season 27 with Adam David.

Featured image by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images