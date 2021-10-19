Oasis Debuts New Live Version of “Some Might Say,” Ahead of Live LP Release

World-famous rock group Oasis shared a previously unreleased live track of the band’s song, “Some Might Say,” ahead of the band’s new live LP, Oasis Knebworth 1996, which is set to drop on November 19.

“Some Might Say” first appeared on the award-winning Oasis album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Check out the video for the new release here below.

The new music comes as part of the recent release of the new documentary concert footage from the band, which was also called Oasis Knebworth 1996. The documentary, which dropped September 23, quickly became a hit in the U.K., breaking sales records for the year.

Oasis, primarily comprised of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, performed at Knebworth on August 10- 11 in 1996, to a crowd of some 250,000 fans combined. 2.5 million people applied for tickets to the show, The Guardian reports. The band broke up 13 years later in 2009.

Check out a trailer for the movie below. Fans can pre-order the new LP here.

Earlier, Oasis tweeted about the forthcoming release, saying, “Some Might Say (Live at Knebworth, August 11 ‘96)’, taken from the second of Oasis’ legendary shows, will premiere on @YouTube tonight at 6 pm BST! Tune in and subscribe”