Offset Drops Suit Against Former Label Quality Control

A year after filing a lawsuit against his former Atlanta-based record label, Quality Control (QC), Offset has now filed to dismiss the case. Tuesday’s maneuver by Offset, while officially putting an end to his time with QC, finally smoothed over “all disputes and differences” between the two parties, according to TMZ.

At the moment, it’s currently unclear if any monetary settlement was reached outside of court between QC and Offset, but it’s fair to assume that Offset now has free rein to continue releasing music as a solo artist. When first filing the suit in August 2022, around the same time he put out his solo single “5 4 3 2 1,” the 31-year-old emcee asserted that QC “hostilely” attempted to claim the rights to the release, since QC took control of all Migos members’ solo catalogs through a 2015 deal with Capitol Records.

But in 2021, a couple of years after Offset released his debut solo album, Father of 4 (2019), through QC, he “paid QC handsomely” so that Capitol Records could take 100% control of his solo music, according to the lawsuit. Allegedly, QC agreed to the deal in 2021 but did not oblige when Offset began dropping singles.

“N****s act like (I’m) the problem, I paid millions to get my rights back,” Offset wrote on Twitter in August. “N****a you black balled me. I ain’t said shit one time homie. I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years, now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?”

Offset and QC’s rift manifested into the breakup of the Migos, which included Set’s career-long collaborators in Quavo and Takeoff. At odds for most of 2022, Offset would go on to put out another single titled “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo a week after dropping “5 4 3 2 1,” while Quavo and Takeoff teamed up for their first album, Only Built for Infinity Links, as a duo, released under QC.

However, Takeoff would eventually pass away, days after the LP’s release in a shooting, leading to Quavo releasing numerous singles in his honor. Eventually, Quavo and Offset would reconcile at a memorial for Takeoff in June, and Quavo would announce his sophomore solo album, Rocket Power, dedicated to Takeoff and set to release on Aug. 18.

As for Offset, with the QC case now behind him, he looks to release his own sophomore album, following up his July 28 single, “Jealousy,” featuring his wife Cardi B. Currently, the LP has yet to be given a title or release date, but Offset has revealed that it will include appearances from Latto, Chloe Bailey, Travis Scott, and Takeoff.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group