Offset Files Suit Against Former Label for Rights to His Solo Music

While Offset has been flying solo for the past couple of years, his former imprint Quality Control continues to clip his wings.

The Georgia rapper and former member of the group Migos recently filed a lawsuit against QC for the rights to his solo music, according to RadarOnline and TMZ. Offset, who signed a deal with QC for potential solo music in 2013, is hoping a recent agreement he made can supersede a deal QC made on Migos’ behalf in 2015.

Before Quavo, Takeoff, or Offset began crafting solo music, Quality Control agreed to the aforementioned deal with Capitol Records, assuring that 100% of the rights of any sound recordings released by a QC artist would go back to Quality Control. This deal was set to last until 2023.

However in 2021, two years after Offset dropped his debut solo album Father of 4 under QC and just before he planned to revamp to his solo career, he realized he needed to figure out this situation first. According to the new lawsuit, Offset “paid QC handsomely” so that Capitol could acquire sole ownership of Offset’s solo music rights.

“Quality Control no longer owns the copyright to Offset’s solo sound recordings and is no longer licensing Offset’s solo sound recordings to Capitol, and Capitol has acquired ownership of Offset’s solo sound recordings directly from Offset,” the lawsuit filed by Offset’s attorney Bryan Freedman reads.

Following this supposed agreement, Offset released his solo single “54321” in August 2022. But, Quality Control then tried to attach their name to the single and claim rights to it, saying that their 2015 deal with Capitol Records allowed them to do so. But, Offset insisted that his latest agreement and payout to QC negated the prior deal.

Currently, QC hopes the suit against them will be thrown out due to their original deal with Capitol. A decision has not been reached though, and Offset will likely hold off on releasing solo music until then.

Still, though, Offset continues to preview music for fans. Along with teasing a song with his late fellow Migos member Takeoff recently, Offset posted a snippet of an upcoming music video on Monday (April 3), yet to be given a title or release date.

This feud between Offset and QC surely accelerated the break-up of Migos. While Offset worked to put together a solo album, the other two-thirds of Migos came together for an album last year. Shortly after, Takeoff passed away, and Quavo and Offset have still not been able to fully reconcile.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images