One of Toby Keith’s Most Iconic Songs Just Broke a Career Record Thanks to America’s Birthday

It has been over two years since Toby Keith sadly passed away after battling a form of stomach cancer. While the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted the singer that same year, his impact on the genre continues to resonate with listeners. Just a few weeks ago, the United States celebrated its 250th birthday on July 4th. With the day being such a historic moment for the country, Americans spared no expense when it came to celebrating. And when needing a soundtrack for the day, fans helped Keith snag a career high with “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.”

After the horrific terrorist attacks on 9/11, Keith sought to channel the feelings most Americans had into an anthem that would perfectly mirror the American spirit. When released in May 2002, the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. On the US Billboard Hot 100, it finished at No. 25.

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But no matter what the charts looked like, Americans embraced the anthem. And over the July 4th weekend, Keith’s hit became the most-streamed song on Spotify. Looking at the number, it broke over 15.3 million streams and had 6,000 digital sales. And on the charts, “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” climbed to No. 11 on the Hot 100. With that, it is now the highest-charting song from the country icon.

[RELATED: Oklahoma Governor Signs Law Memorializing Late Country Star Toby Keith]

Fans Honor Toby Keith On Historic 4th Of July

Before “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” Keith’s highest-charting song was his 2012 hit, “Red Solo Cup.” It finished at No. 15 on the Hot 100. Shared on YouTube over 17 years ago, fans continued to leave comments of love for both Keith and America.

“HAPPY 250 AMERICA, wish you were here for this glorious day.”

“Not one 4th of July goes by without this song being played at least 3 times. Gone way too soon, Toby Keith.”

“He flew a flag out in his yard until the day that he died. Rest in peace Mr. Keith. You are an American that truly loves their country.”

“Happy 250th thank you to our troops first responders and all those who protect our freedom and liberty!”

For one fan, they still remembered Keith’s commitment to those serving in the armed forces. “Toby flew in by Blackhawk to our remote patrol base in Iraq back in 2011. He didn’t bring any media folks or fancy equipment. Just his acoustic guitar, 1-2 members from his team, and the military escorts. Played a few songs and hung around to meet everyone and sign autographs.”

More than two years after his death, Kieth continues to leave an unmistakable mark on country music and American culture. The renewed success of “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” proves the song remains a patriotic staple for millions of listeners and Americans.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)