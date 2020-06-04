Fans of Orange Amps are obsessed with great sound… and color. Besides sounding great, there’s something about the orange color of their amplifiers that can scream “I’m me and I’m different!”

Those same fans and many more can now rejoice with the launch of the company’s new Crest Edition Wireless Headphones. The key features of the new headphones are reliable great sounding audio, touch controls, wireless connectivity and comfort.

They offer wearers complete control over what is listened to and how it is enjoyed. The headphone touch-pad allows users to control volume by swiping up or down, move to the previous track or to the next song by swiping side to side and pause by tapping. The discrete built in microphone is ideal for phone or video calls.

The headphones run on Bluetooth and will last for more than twenty-four hours on a single charge. A spare cable is included as an optional preference or just in case, so users can keep listening whatever the circumstances.

The shape and soft cushion design of the over-ear pads offer lasting comfort and a superior, secure fit with excellent noise reduction, so the user hears only the music they want to hear from the quality drivers. Their iconic orange and black design, with the Orange Crest embossed into the headband, offers understated elegance to suit any style.

The highly portable headphones have been engineered to fold into their padded carry case for easy transportation. The headphones are also supplied with a 3.5mm mini-jack to mini-jack audio cable and a USB charging cable. Retail price is $115.

The Orange Crest Edition Wireless Headphones are available exclusively to purchase from the Orange Amplification website at https://orangeamps.com/product/headphones-crest-edition/.