Paul McCartney Calls Some of Today’s Popular Music “Very Banal”

Like any genre, pop music has changed drastically over the decades. For some, they love the talents of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo. But for others, they tend to gravitate towards a more vintage sound. No matter a person’s interests, there was a sound and song for every person. But recently, Paul McCartney discussed the current state of pop music and whether he had any regrets over the hit songs he’s heard. Aside from not having any regrets, McCartney explained why he wasn’t much of a fan of pop music.

For over six decades, McCartney left his mark on the music industry alongside the Beatles. But the singer’s talents went far beyond the iconic group. Exploring a solo career, he released dozens of albums. His latest, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, hit streaming platforms back in May. Not ready to retire just yet, McCartney had little to prove after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Once as a member of the Beatles and the second as a solo artist.

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Paul McCartney clearly isn't a fan of pop music nowadays 😂 🎥: "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" pic.twitter.com/rwuLz1P4M3 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2026

But what about pop music? McCartney’s statement on pop music came after he was asked if there were any songs today he wished he had written. Needing little time to respond to Amy Poehler, McCartney insisted, “No.” Letting the word sit for a second, he continued, “Billie Eilish is cool, but I don’t think I’d want to have written her songs. A lot of songs these days are breakup songs, and I’m married!”

[RELATED: Remember When Paul McCartney Released His First Solo Single in 1971?]

The One Billy Song Paul McCartney Wanted To Write

Although McCartney was content with his own discography, there was one song he would have written if the time was right. But it was from a different Billy. “Back in the day, I used to wish I’d written Billy Joel’s ‘Just the Way You Are.’ I always thought that was the kind of song I felt I could have written.”

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It wasn’t just the pop music that was turning McCartney away from the genre. It seemed that each new song came with its own dance routine. “Nowadays, some of [the popular songs] are very banal… And then you’ve got to do the [TikTok dance with it].”

At 84, McCartney wasn’t planning on becoming a TikTok dance influencer. Having watched music trends come and go, he knew better than most that a great song didn’t need a viral dance to survive.

(Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)