PETA Wants to Transform a Piece of Paul McCartney History Into Something Unexpected

Want to own a piece of Paul McCartney history? Want to own something more than his signature, guitar, or random piece of memorabilia? Well, Omega Auctions has the item for you. Up for auction was the home where the famed Beatle learned to play the guitar. A moment that kickstarted a career and future in stardom, Omega Auctions placed the starting bid at around $200,000. A small price for a piece of McCartney’s legacy, apparently, PETA hoped to snag the property. And to make it better, they had some interesting plans about what to do with the space.

Sitting on 43 Elswick Street in Liverpool, the residency caught the attention of PETA thanks to McCartney’s activism surrounding animal rights. Add that with his vegetarian lifestyle, it was the singer’s lifelong goal to support the protection and care of animals. That’s why PETA believed the best way to honor McCartney’s home was to transform it into an animal empathy museum.

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According to a letter sent from PETA, “Transforming this house into a museum would give visitors the chance to discover where Paul McCartney’s remarkable musical journey began and how he has used his extraordinary platform to make the world a kinder place.” The vice president of the organization, Elisa Allen, added, “A house where he first learned to play guitar could now carry another of his defining messages: compassion for animals and care for the planet we all share.”

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How Much PETA Was Willing To Spend

Although PETA had an interesting idea for the space, the organization’s creativity came with one stipulation. PETA wanted Omega Auctions to donate the home. Rather than placing a bid and hoping to walk away with the keys, the organization asked the auction house to remove the property from the sale entirely.

While turning McCartney’s home into a museum advocating animal rights was a unique way to celebrate the singer, Omega Auctions responded to the request. And as one would expect, the auction house insisted they could not donate the property.

If PETA wanted to carry through with its plans, the organization would need to open its wallet. Omega Auctions might have appreciated the idea behind the museum, but it wasn’t going to pay the mortgage.

(Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)