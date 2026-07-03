Randy Travis Had Fans in Tears as He Sang Along to the Alan Jackson Song They Wrote Together

Alan Jackson’s final concert in Nashville was easily one of the biggest events in the genre this year. It might even be the biggest event over the last few years. But no matter what, over the weekend, Jackson took the stage one last time to honor his decades in country music. The night featured more than Jackson as Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Riley Green, Carrie Underwood, and more also performed. But while not on the schedule, Randy Travis was sure not to miss the special night. And when he heard “She’s Got the Rhythm,” Travis couldn’t help but sing along.

Taking the stage right before Underwood, Jon Pardi got the chance to highlight a legend who inspired his own career. But Pardi’s cover of “She’s Got the Rhythm,” caught the attention of Travis, who started to sing the song. Thankfully, the singer posted a video of the heartfelt moment on social media.

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@randy.travis What a night at Alan’s final concert! Alan & I wrote “She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)” in 1991 together on my tour bus in Columbus, Ohio! We initially intended to pitch the track to blues legend B.B. King. But, Alan decided to record it as a massive 1990s country hit and I’m sure glad he did!!!! ♬ original sound – Randy Travis

Due to Travis suffering from a stroke in 2013, the singer has not been able to perform. But he continues to support country music. Speaking on his behalf, the singer’s wife, Mary, offered some kind words about the person Jackson was on and off the stage. “Alan, you were like a mighty river, carving your own path, creating your own way, and you came and will remain forever a mighty force. Thank you, Alan, for the music, the magic, the memories, and the friendship.”

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Randy Travis Promises Alan Jackson Will Live Forever And Ever

Although Jackson officially ended his touring career, Travis knew that the singer’s legacy would continue long after his final performance. Mary added, “Though they call this the final farewell concert, your presence and your voice will remain with all of us forever and ever.”

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Aside from the touching moment, Pardi’s cover of “She’s Got the Rhythm” was more than a tribute to Jackson. Released in October 1992, Travis wrote the lyrics with Jackson. Originally, the two hoped to pitch the song to B.B. King, but after finishing the lyrics, Jackson wanted it for himself.

When released, the song quickly climbed the charts, reaching No. 1 in Canada and atop the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart. Just one moment in the careers of both Jackson and Travis, “She’s Got the Rhythm” has stood the test of time. And decades later, hearing Travis sing along during Jackson’s final concert served as a touching reminder of their friendship and history.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)