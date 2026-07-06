Reba McEntire Brought Nashville to a Standstill With This Powerful “America the Beautiful” Performance

Over the weekend, states across the country celebrated America’s independence with great food, unforgettable performances, and one of the world’s largest fireworks displays. Nothing short of a full-blown patriotic weekend, Disney set out to celebrate the United States with a 24-hour special. Offering interviews, special performances, and a few surprise appearances, nothing compared to when Disney broadcast Reba McEntire covering “America the Beautiful” from Nashville.

This was no normal performance for Reba. Much like having to cover the national anthem, the hitmaker knew that people all around the country were watching. If that wasn’t enough stress, she was performing a patriotic song that dates back to the late 1800s. Having been covered by countless singers, Reba powered through the lyrics with ease, allowing America to take center stage.

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Reba’s rendition of America the Beautiful is music to my ears #DisneyCelebratesAmerica pic.twitter.com/QnMQiRjq9R — ABC (@ABCNetwork) July 5, 2026

Gaining over 13,000 views, fans couldn’t get enough of the country star honoring the 250th birthday of the United States. “She sang beautifully! Love that she sang this and will sing another song.” Another person simply put, “She sounded fantastic.”

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A July 4th Celebration That Included Reba McEntire And Hundreds Of Hot Dogs

Aside from Reba, the Disney Celebrates America also highlighted performances from other stars like Nick Jonas, Tim McGraw, Boyz II Men, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, and more. But it wasn’t all about music. Having to fill 24 hours, Disney showcased the vast landscape of the country with the 7 Wonders of America.

Taking viewers on a journey to iconic destinations like the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Yellowstone, and more, the celebration concluded with a spectacular fireworks display, a synchronized drone show, and a performance by the Nashville Symphony.

But before calling it a night, it wouldn’t be a 4th of July celebration without some good food. And speaking of food, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut secured his 18th championship title after eating a staggering 66 hot dogs at the Nathan’s Famous 4th of July eating contest. Thrilled over his victory, Chestnut declared, “Eating here on the Fourth of July is a dream; it’s electric. There’s no place better on Earth.”

The 24-hour celebration ultimately captured everything that makes the Fourth of July special. And with stars like Reba helping honor the nation’s 250th birthday, Disney delivered a celebration that gave Americans plenty of reasons to be proud.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Susan G. Komen)