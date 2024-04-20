Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Love for Willie Nelson & Trying Marijuana for the First Time at 84 Years Old

From 1960 to 2022, Loretta Lynn not only shared her love for music and performing, but she also stood at the top of country music. Throughout her time in the spotlight, the icon released numerous hit songs like “You Ain’t Woman Enough”, “Hey Loretta”, and “Blue Kentucky Girl.” And those songs were accompanied by 46 studio albums. Her last album, Still Woman Enough, hit shelves in 2022. Sadly, in October 2022, Lynn passed away at 90 years old. While enjoying her life on and off the stage, Lynn once recalled how her doctor advised her to smoke marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Speaking with People back in 2016, Lynn shared a story about the first time she smoked marijuana. While country music has a rowdy party scene, the singer didn’t participate much in parties. Focused on her career, Lynn eventually found herself battling glaucoma. She recalled the advice given to her by a doctor. “I got glaucoma and they gave me one of these cigarettes. I took one smoke off of it and it hit me right here in the chest.” She continued, “I like to have died! Glaucoma is just going to have to take over.”

Loretta Lynn Loved Willie Nelson

While trying marijuana for the first time at 84, Lynn wasn’t a fan and decided to do away with the advice. But although she didn’t take up smoking in the later years of her life, she always shared a fondness for Willie Nelson. For any fan of Nelson, they know over the decades, the singer has been outspoken about his drug use and even advocated for the government to legalize marijuana.

Discussing her thoughts on Nelson, Lynn praised the singer, insisting, “He’s one of the greatest people in the whole world. “ She added later, “I know he smokes pot, but my goodness, there’s a lot people doing a lot worse than smoking pot!”

While passing away at her home in Hurrican Mills, Tennessee, Lynn’s legacy continues to showcase the talents and achievements of one of country music’s biggest stars. Even her granddaughter, Emmy Russell is carrying her legacy as she currently competes on American Idol.

