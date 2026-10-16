Riley Green Says His Busy Schedule Is Taking a Toll on What Matters Most to Him

The last 12 months brought another career-defining year for Riley Green. But it was hard for the country singer to celebrate as he helmed his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, promoted his newest album, That’s Just Me, and continued to coach aspiring artists on The Voice. With Green’s stardom exploding, the singer was quickly learning the demands of the business. While loving every opportunity presented to him, Green recently explained how he realized in 2026 that he was taking on too much.

Speaking with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, Green expressed his concern over his ever-expanding schedule. “The problem now is I am doing too much and I know it, and it’s hard to even really explain to people.” Giving an example of what the average week looked like to Green, he added, “I mean, I’m literally working every single day. I’m flying to L.A., filming Sunday through Wednesday, flying to go play shows that weekend and then flying back and done that for about two months.”

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Definitely gaining some frequent flyer miles, Green wasn’t complaining about his career in country music. Thankful for the chance to share his passion with millions of fans, the singer wanted to find balance between work and stardom. Although coaching on The Voice came with competing against Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Queen Latifah, Green’s main worry was his songwriting.

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Riley Green Has More Than A Few Titles And Voice Memos

A songwriter at heart, Green watched as his career in the spotlight demanded more and more of his time. And needing to find more time, he opted to put his songwriting somewhat on pause. “Everybody in music probably struggles with this, the music suffers a little bit when you get spread too thin, which is crazy because that’s the most important thing. But I end up writing a lot of titles.”

Although wishing he could spend more time writing, Green promised that even with every hour planned, he found those precious moments to add a lyric or two. “I end up starting a lot of stuff. And so when I’m busy, I’m still in that head space and I’ll write it down on my phone or do a little voice memo.”

Perhaps Green’s packed schedule came with one unexpected benefit. Between touring, television, and navigating his growing fame, the singer certainly wasn’t running out of things to write about. He just needed the time to write them.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)